Atletico Madrid's Spanish player Juanfran (L) vies for the ball with his Ghanaian teammate Thomas Partey (2-L) as they take part in a team's training session at Cerro del Espino sport complex, in Majadahonda, Madrid, Spain, Dec. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO VILLAR

Atletico Madrid's players take part in a team's training session at Cerro del Espino sport complex, in Majadahonda, Madrid, Spain, Dec. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO VILLAR

Atletico Madrid's head coach Diego Simeone (R) leads his team's training session at Cerro del Espino sport complex in Majadahonda, Madrid, Spain, Dec. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO VILLAR

Atletico Madrid Friday completed its last training session ahead of the team's upcoming La Liga home duel against Deportivo Alaves.

Saturday's Atletico-Alaves clash will solidify the third-place position in La Liga standings as the Spanish capital's team is presently in the top tier league's third position with 25 points and Alaves has 24 points, holding fourth place.