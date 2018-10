Atletico Madrid's head coach, Diego Simeone, supervises his players during a training session at the team's Majadahonda sports city in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann (R) and Gelson Martins attend a training session at the team's Majadahonda sports city in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Atletico Madrid's Nikola Kalinic (L), Lucas Hernandez (2-L) and Angel Correa (2-R) attend a training session at the team's Majadahonda sports city in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Atletico Madrid resumed training on Monday without Spanish winger Victor "Vitolo" Machin or Montenegrin defender Stefan Savic, both still recovering from injuries.

After Saturday's goalless draw against Real Madrid followed by a rest day, Los Rojiblancos returned to practice led by head coach Diego Pablo Simeone with forwards Antoine Griezmann of France and Nikola Kalinic of Croatia, among others, as documented by an epa-efe journalist.