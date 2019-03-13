Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo (L) celebrates scoring during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Juventus FC and Atletico Madrid at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Mar. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDREA DI MARCO

Juventus' players celebrate while Atletico Madrid's players show thier dejection at the end of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Mar. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDREA DI MARCO

Atletico Madrid players and coaches must have awakened Wednesday morning with a bitter taste in their mouths akin to groups of hobos squinting their eyes open in Madrid's famed Plaza Puerta del Sol with box-of-wine hangovers from the night before. Yes, last night's defeat was bad, one of the worst in the storied franchise's 115-year history.

Despite having a 2-0 advantage after its first-leg win on Feb. 20 at Atletico's home pitch - Wanda Metropolitano stadium - the capital side was thrashed 3-0 by Juventus on Tuesday night in an epic Champions League round of 16 loss thanks to Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick in Turin, Italy.