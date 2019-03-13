Atletico Madrid players and coaches must have awakened Wednesday morning with a bitter taste in their mouths akin to groups of hobos squinting their eyes open in Madrid's famed Plaza Puerta del Sol with box-of-wine hangovers from the night before. Yes, last night's defeat was bad, one of the worst in the storied franchise's 115-year history.
Despite having a 2-0 advantage after its first-leg win on Feb. 20 at Atletico's home pitch - Wanda Metropolitano stadium - the capital side was thrashed 3-0 by Juventus on Tuesday night in an epic Champions League round of 16 loss thanks to Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick in Turin, Italy.