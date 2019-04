Atletico Madrid's forward Diego Costa attends a training session at the club's facilities ahead of their upcoming Spanish La Liga soccer match against Eibar, in Majadahonda, Madrid, Spain, Apr. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico Madrid's head coach, Diego Pablo Simeone, supervises his players during training session at the club's sport facilities in Majadahonda, Madrid, Spain, Apr. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Rodrigo Jiménez

Atletico Madrid Argentine head coach Diego Simeone on Friday said that the Diego Costa issue has come to an end after the Spaniard refused to take part in a training session.

Costa rejoined his teammates during Friday's practice, after which the coach confirmed that Costa, whose contract expires in 2021, was looking forward to the upcoming season after the two controversies he got involved in.