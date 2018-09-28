Atletico de Madrid's Argentine coach, Diego Simeone, attends the team's training session at the sports city in Majadahonda, Madrid, Spain, Sept. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luca Piergiovanni

Atletico de Madrid's Argentine coach, Diego Simeone, addresses a press conference after the team's training session at the sports city in Majadahonda, Madrid, Spain, Sept. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luca Piergiovanni

Atletico de Madrid's Argentine coach, Diego Simeone, addresses a press conference after the team's training session at the sports city in Majadahonda, Madrid, Spain, Sept. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luca Piergiovanni

Atlético Madrid's Argentine coach Diego Simeone said on Friday that the derby matches against Real Madrid are always hard.

Real Madrid is set to host cross-city rival Atlético at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Saturday.