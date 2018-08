Atletico Madrid's head coach, Diego Simeone, reacts during the friendly soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and Atletico in Stuttgart, Germany, on Aug. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/RONALD WITTEK

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone said on Tuesday that his squad is ready for the upcoming UEFA Super Cup match against Real Madrid.

The UEFA Europa League champion Atletico is set on take on the Champions League winner Real Madrid on Wednesday in the battle for the UEFA Super Cup.