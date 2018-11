Diego Costa of Atletico de Madrid celebrates a goal during the UEFA Champions League Group A soccer match between Monaco and Atletico Madrid, at Stade Louis II, in Monaco, Sept. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Five injured Atletico Madrid players were back in action during Tuesday's practice, just in time for the upcoming clash with La Liga leader Barcelona.

Striker Diego Costa, defenders Stefan Savic and Lucas Hernandez, midfielder Koke and winger Thomas Lemar all participated normally with the group.