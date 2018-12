Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa (R) duels for the ball with Girona defender Juanpe Ramirez (L) during their Spanish La Liga soccer match played at Montilivi stadium in Gerona, Spain, Dec. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/ENRIC FONTCUBERTA

Atletico Madrid announced Monday that striker Diego Costa is set to have surgery on his left foot later this week, after an old injury to his fifth metatarsal bone resurfaced last month.

Costa, 30, was re-injured during the 3-2 La Liga win over Athletic Bilbao on Nov. 10, and the club's medical team has been weighing whether to do an operation or maintain a conservative approach.