Atletico Madrid's head coach, Diego Simeone (L), gives instructions to defender Stefan Savic during the team's training session held at Wanda Sports City in Majadahonda, Madrid, Spain, on April 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZIPI

Atletico Madrid's forward Diego Costa is to start a La Liga match against Alaves after recovering from a hamstring injury that kept him on the sideline for four games, coach Diego Simeone said Saturday.

Costa was on the bench during Atletico Madrid's away 1-1 draw against Arsenal in the Europa League semifinal first leg, but he did not appear in the game.