Atletico Madrid’s forward Diego Costa celebrates a goal during the UEFA Champions League Group A soccer match between AS Monaco and Atletico Madrid, at Stade Louis II, in Monaco, Sept. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Atletico Madrid's Spanish forward Diego Costa on Thursday trained normally with his teammates as he seemed to have fully recovered from foot discomfort he has been suffering from recently.

That meant he could be available for the Rojiblancos upcoming La Liga match against Girona.