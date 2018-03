Filipe Luis of Atletico Madrid is stretchered off after sustaining an injury during the UEFA Europe League soccer match between Lokomotiv Moscow and Atletico Madrid in Moscow, Russia, Mar. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

Atletico Madrid left back Filipe Luis (C), moments after undergoing surgery for an injury suffered against Lokomotiv Moscow in a Europa League clash, accompanied by Doctors Oscar Celada (L), Pedro Guillen, (2L), Rafael Arriaza (2R), and Isabel Guillen, in Madrid, Spain, March 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Clinica CEMTRO

Atletico Madrid left back Filipe Luis will be sidelined for eight weeks after undergoing surgery for an injury suffered against Lokomotiv Moscow in a Europa League clash, the Spanish club announced Friday.

The Brazil international was carried off on a stretcher after being struck in the leg by Lokomotiv forward Eder Portuguese in the 63rd minute of Thursday's round of 16 second leg.