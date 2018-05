Atletico Madrid's French striker Kevin Gameiro on Friday joined the club's final practice ahead of the La Liga clash against Getafe CF, while Atletico's Spanish left winger Victor Machin Perez, known as Vitolo, continued to be sidelined.

After recovering from a minor injury sustained in Sunday's game against Espanyol, Gameiro was included in Atletico's squad for Saturday's clash with Azulones which the Rojiblancos need to win in their battle to end the season in La Liga's second place.