Atletico Madrid’s defender Jose Maria Gimenez (L) and Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos (R) during La Liga match between both teams at Santiago Bernabeu, in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ Rodrigo Jimenez.

Atletico Madrid and Uruguay defender Jose Maria Gimenez suffers a muscle injury that is set to sideline him for two upcoming international matches, as well as the clash against Real Betis in La Liga, the Spanish club said on Thursday.

Gimenez was substituted during the halftime break of the UEFA Champions League match between Atletico and Belgium's Club Brugge on Wednesday.