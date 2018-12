Atletico de Madrid's defender Juanfran Torres (L) attends the team's training session at Wanda Sport city in Majadahonda, Madrid, Spain, Dec. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Atletico Madrid announced Friday that Spanish defender Juanfran Torres has received the medical green light and is ready to take part in Saturday's Atleti-Valladolid La Liga clash.

Juanfran sustained a calf injury on Nov. 22 during a training session.