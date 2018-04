Atletico Madrid's Juanfran Torres (L) and Levante UD's Jose Manuel Rodriguez (R) in action during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico and Levante at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, on April 15, 2018. EFE-EPA/FILE/FERNANDO ALVARADO

Atletico Madrid defender Juan Francisco "Juanfran" Torres has suffered a left thigh injury, the club said in a statement on Monday, casting doubt on whether he will take the field against Arsenal in the UEFA Europea League semifinals.

The Spanish club confirmed on its official website that Juanfran sustained the injury during Atletico's 0-0 La Liga draw against Real Betis on Sunday.