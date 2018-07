Atletico Madrid's French striker Kevin Gameiro in action during the team's training session held at Sport Center Wanda, in Majadahonda, Madrid, Spain, Jul 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Forward Kevin Gameiro joined Atletico Madrid's first team practise session on Monday after training separately for two days.

Gameiro trained with the rest of his teammates in the first of two Monday's training sessions, led by head coach Diego Pablo Simeone.