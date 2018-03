Atletico de Madrid's midfielder 'Koke' Resurreccion poses for the photographers during an event held in Madrid, Spain, on March 28, 2018. EFE-EPA/Paco Campos

Atletico Madrid midfielder Jorge "Koke" Resurreccion acknowledged on Wednesday that the fight to claim the La Liga title was difficult to the point of being impossible, but his side still had hope.

Atletico now holds the second position in La Liga table with 64 points, 11 points behind leader Barcelona.