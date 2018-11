Atletico Madrid players Santiago Arias (C) and Antoine Griezmann (front R) perform during their team's training session in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Atletico Madrid's players attend a training session of the team at the Wanda Sports City in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 5, 2018.EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin rejoined team training on Monday, but the squad was down two other players due to injury - midfielder Thomas Lemar and defender Stefan Savic - who will miss the second leg of their UEFA Champions League group stage duel with Borussia Dortmund.

The club did not specify the estimated recovery time for either player, but confirmed they would definitely be sidelined for Tuesday's match against Dortmund.