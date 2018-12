Atletico Madrid's French defender Lucas Hernandez (C, front) reacts after sustaining an injury during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Deportivo Alaves at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIKO HUESCA

Atletico Madrid's French left-back Lucas Hernández, best known as Lucas, was diagnosed with a grade II sprain to his right knee, an injury he sustained during his team's 3-0 La Liga win over Deportivo Alaves, the Spanish side announced Saturday.

After leaving the field in the 35th minute, the French defender underwent the needed medical check to identify the exact injury, according to Atletico's online statement.