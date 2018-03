Atletico Madrid's Koke Resurreccion (C-L) and Antoine Griezmann (R) attend a training session of the team at the Wanda sports facilities in Majadahonda, Madrid, Spain, Mar. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Ballesteros

Atletico Madrid's Theo Hernandez (L), Diego Godin (2-L), Juanfran Torres (C), Fernando Torres (2-R) and Gabi Fernandez (R) attend a training session of the team at the Wanda sports facilities in Majadahonda, Madrid, Spain, Mar. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS

Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez returned to training with the team on Friday ahead of the Barcelona clash, but another back line player, Stefan Savic, continued on the sideline.

Hernandez has recovered from an abductor injury that kept him out of Atletico's last three matches and he could be part of the squad for Sunday's game in Barcelona.