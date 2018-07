Spanish goalie Antonio Adan speaks during his presentation as new player of Atletico Madrid, at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, on July 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Spanish goalie Antonio Adan (C) during his presentation as new player of Atletico Madrid, at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, on July 23, 2018. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Jimenez

Spanish goalie Antonio Adan, next to Atletico Madrid's President, Enrique Cerezo (R), and Sports Director, Andrea Berta (L), during his presentation as new player of the team, at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, on July 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico Madrid's newly-signed goalkeeper Antonio Adan said on Monday that he was excited to make a big move to a top club, during his presentation at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

With this summer's transfer from Real Betis, the 31-year-old goalkeeper said he was excited to put his skills to the test.