Atletico de Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann (L) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the 1-1 during the derby between Real Madrid and Atletico de Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, April 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid winger Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring the 1-0 during the classic derby between Real Madrid and Atletico de Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, April 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mariscal

Atletico de Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak in action during the classic derby between Real Madrid and Atletico de Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, April 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mariscal

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak on Sunday frustrated Real Madrid and his teammate Antoine Griezmann scored the tying tally in an enjoyable 1-1 derby in the 31st round of Spanish First Division soccer action.

The sidelines were the main areas of activity in Real Madrid's game plan, while Atletico Madrid, as usual approached the match defensively, taking advantage on the counterattack.