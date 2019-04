Atletico Madrid's goalkeeper Jan Oblak in action during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between against Celta Vigo at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Spain’s Atletico Madrid announced Wednesday that its Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak had signed a two-year contract extension that ties him to the La Liga side until June 30, 2023.

The 26-year-old Oblak became an essential player for Atletico Madrid since he joined the club in July 2014 on a transfer from Portugal’s Benfica.