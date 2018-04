Atletico Madrid's head coach, Diego Simeone (C), leads the team's training session held at Wanda Sports City in Majadahonda, Madrid, Spain, on April 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZIPI

Atletico Madrid's players (L-R) Fernando Torres, Saul Niguez, Filipe Luis and Antoine Griezmann attend the team's training session held at Wanda Sports City in Majadahonda, Madrid, Spain, on April 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZIPI

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak did not participate in the morning training session on Saturday and is to miss La Liga match against Deportivo Alaves in Vitoria with a calf discomfort, coach Diego Simeone confirmed in a press conference.

Axel Werner is expected to replace Oblak, a month after he last started in Atletico's 5-1 away win against Lokomotiv in the second leg of the Europa League round of 16 against on March 15.