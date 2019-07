Atletico Madrid’s midfielder Rodrigo Hernandez “Rodri” (L) vies for the ball against Girona’s Cristian Portugues during a LaLiga soccer match at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Apr. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Rodrigo Jiménez

Spain midfielder Rodrigo Hernandez, best known as Rodri, completed Wednesday his departure from Atletico Madrid, paying the 70-million euro ($79 million) buyout clause in a bid to reportedly move to Manchester City, the La Liga side announced.

"La Liga has informed Atlético de Madrid that Rodrigo Hernandez, through his lawyer, and representatives from Manchester City, paid the player's release clause at the sports association's headquarters on Wednesday, July 3," Atletico's note read.