Atletico Madrid's Montenegrin defender Stefan Savic (L) leaves the pitch after an injury during their La Liga soccer match against Levante UD at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Atletico Madrid on Monday announced its Montenegrin defender Stefan Savic had been diagnosed with a left hamstring tear after he was forced out of the field during the opening minutes of his team's 1-0 win over Levante.

Although the club did not reveal for how long Savic was set to be sidelined, the estimated recovery time from this injury is at least three weeks.