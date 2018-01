Atletico Madrid's head coach, Diego Simeone (R), stands next to his assistant German Burgos as he oversees his players during a training session held at the team's sport facilities in Majadahonda, Madrid, Spain, Jan. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Paco Campos

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has been banned from the touchline for three matches after being sent off during a Copa del Rey quarterfinal game, the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) said Friday.

The ban, however, applies only to future Copa del Rey contests and will not prevent the Argentine from prowling the sideline in La Liga games.