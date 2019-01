Atletico Madrid's coach Diego Simeone said Friday that his club's elimination from the Copa del Rey had been a hard experience but that the loss gave Atletico a push to play well in upcoming matches.

Atletico Madrid and Girona drew 3-3 Wednesday in the second leg of their Copa del Rey knockout stage and the two teams were 4-4 on aggregate, but the upstart visitors Girona are headed to the quarterfinals on the strength of their three away goals while Atleti is out of the Spanish cup tournament.