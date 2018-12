Lucas Hernandez of France reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2018 final between France and Croatia in Moscow, Russia, July 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FELIPE TRUEBA

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone spoke Friday about the future of his French defender Lucas Hernandez, best known as Lucas, amid reports that Bundesliga's Bayern Munich was interested in signing the player.

The Argentine coach was referring to reports that Bayern had already reached a deal to sign Lucas for 85 million euros ($97 million) in January, prevailing over offers by England's Manchester United and Spain's Real Madrid.