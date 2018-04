Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann (C-L) argues with Levante's Erick Cabaco (R) during the Spanish First Division soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Levante UD at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, April 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa (R) celebrates with teammate Stefan Savic (L) after scoring the 1-0 tally during the Spanish First Division soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Levante UD at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, April 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Atletico Madrid fans cheer as Levante goalkeeper Oier Olazabal (back C) concedes Atletico's 3-0 goal during the Spanish First Division soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Levante UD at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, April 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Atletico Madrid on Sunday defeated Levante 3-0 in Spanish La Liga soccer action, securing a UEFA Champions League berth for the sixth time in a row.

Since the 2012-2013 season, Atletico Madrid has qualified for the Champions League every single year, and now they have booked a place with six games to spare after extending their home winning streak to 10 without conceding any goals.