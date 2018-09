AS Monaco's Radamel Falcao (facing) and Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin go up for a ball during a Group A Champions League match on Tuesday, Sept. 18, at Stade Louis II in Monaco. EFE-EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

AS Monaco's Djibril Sidibe (L) marks Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid during a Group A Champions League match on Tuesday, Sept. 18, at Stade Louis II in Monaco. EFE-EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Diego Costa of Atletico Madrid celebrates after scoring a goal against AS Monaco during a Group A Champions League match on Tuesday, Sept. 18, at Stade Louis II in Monaco. EFE-EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Atletico Madrid fell behind here Tuesday against AS Monaco before rebounding to win 2-1 in the 2018-2019 Champions League kickoff for both sides.

The reigning Europa League champions have gotten off to a slow start in La Liga, taking only 5 points from four matches, and supporters could be forgiven for worrying after seeing Atleti concede in the 18th minute at Stade Louis II.