Atletico Madrid's Lucas Hernandez (l) in action against Betis' Loren Moron (r) during the Spanish Primera Division soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Betis at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kiko Huesca

Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez (l) in action against Betis' Sime Vrsaljko (r) during the Spanish Primera Division soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Betis at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kiko Huesca

Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez (r) in action against Betis' Marc Bartra during the Spanish Primera Division soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Betis at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/J.P.Gandul

Atletico Madrid players argue with Betis players during the Spanish Primera Division soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Betis at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kiko Huesca

Atletico Madrid tied Real Betis 0-0 in Sunday's First Division Spanish soccer match at Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano stadium before 54,600 fans.

The match, marked by Atletico's intensity and tactical planning and Betis' ball possession and offensive effort, a combination that was more apparent than real, yielded merely a draw between the two teams.