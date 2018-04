Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone (L) and his players celebrate a goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico and Levante UD at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, on April 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FERNANDO ALVARADO

Atletico Madrid is to play friendly matches against Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan in this summer's 2018 International Champions Cup, the Spanish club announced Tuesday.

Atletico is to face Inter on Aug. 12 at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, which is set to host a game of the sixth edition of the friendly tournament for the first time.