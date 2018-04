Atletico Tucuman's Nicolas Romat (2-L) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against The Strongest on April 18, 2018, in a Copa Libertadores match at Hernando Siles Stadium in La Paz, Bolivia. EPA-EFE FILE/Martin Alipaz

Argentina's Atletico Tucuman and Bolivia's The Strongest are preparing for a decisive Group C match this week in the Copa Libertadores, South America's premier club soccer tournament.

Atletico Tucuman is in third place in the group and The Strongest is sitting in fourth place heading into Wednesday's match at Monumental Stadium in Tucuman, Argentina.