Tucuman's Gervasio Nunez (R) fights for the ball against The Strongest player Maximiliano Ortiz (L) during the Copa Libertadores Group C match between Argentina's Atletico Tucuman and Bolivia's The Strongest at Estadio Monumental Jose Fierro in Tucuman, Argentina, on April 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fabian Font

Tucuman coach Ricardo Zielinski reacts during the Copa Libertadores Group C match against Bolivia's The Strongest at Estadio Monumental Jose Fierro in Tucuman, Argentina, on April 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fabian Font

Tucuman players in action against The Strongest during the Copa Libertadores Group C match between Argentina's Atletico Tucuman and Bolivia's The Strongest at Estadio Monumental Jose Fierro in Tucuman, Argentina, on April 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fabian Font

Argentina's Atletico Tucuman blew out Bolivia's The Strongest 3-0 in a Copa Libertadores Group C match, moving into second place in the group.

Leandro Diaz, Gervasio Nuñez and Luis Rodriguez scored goals for the Argentine club in Wednesday's match, helping Tucuman keep pace with Group C leader Libertad.