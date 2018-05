Atletico Tucuman's Guillermo Acosta (left) vies for the ball with Peñarol's Fabricio Formiliano (R) during a Copa Libertadores soccer match between Atletico Tucuman of Argentina and Peñarol of Uruguay at Jose Fierro Stadium in Tucuman, Argentina, on May 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/FABIAN FONT

Atletico Tucuman's Luis Rodriguez (right) vies for the ball with Peñarol's Agustin Canobbio (R) during a Copa Libertadores soccer match between Atletico Tucuman of Argentina and Peñarol of Uruguay at Jose Fierro Stadium in Tucuman, Argentina, on May 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/FABIAN FONT

Atletico Tucuman's Rodrigo Aliendro (left) vies for the ball with Peñarol's Agustin Canobbio during a Copa Libertadores soccer match between Atletico Tucuman of Argentina and Peñarol of Uruguay at Jose Fierro Stadium in Tucuman, Argentina, on May 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/FABIAN FONT

Argentine club Atletico Tucuman edged Uruguay's Peñarol 1-0 here in a key Group C match of the Copa Libertadores, South America's premier club soccer tournament.

Both teams came into Wednesday night's contest at Jose Fierro Monumental Stadium with six points and high hopes of advancing to the competition's knockout stage, but it was the home team that bolstered its position thanks to a second-half goal by Leandro Diaz.