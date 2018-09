Atletico Tucuman fans cheer on their team during the Copa Libertadores round of 16 match against Atletico Nacional on Aug. 28, 2018, at Atanasio Girardot Stadium in Medellin, Colombia. EPA-EFE EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega

Tournament surprise Atletico Tucuman is getting ready to host defending champion Gremio this week in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals.

The Argentine club will host its Brazilian rival on Tuesday at Jose Fierro Monumental Stadium in Tucuman, Argentina.