Cabral (c) and Juan Mercier (r) of Tucuman celebrate their victory Aug. 28 2018, at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín (Colombia). EPA-EFE FILE/Luis Eduardo Noriega

Atletico Tucuman defeated Newell's Old Boys 2-1 in the closing match of the fourth round of Superliga Argentina action.

With Monday's win, Atletico Tucuman is sitting in third place, with eight points, two behind first-place Racing Club, which grabbed the top spot from Rosario Central with a 2-0 victory on Sunday.