Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut said Wednesday he would like to compete at next week's elite, year-end ATP Finals event in London, though adding that he does not want that chance to come Bautista-Agut, a new ambassador for Lexus ahead of the Davis Cup international team event, made his remarks at a dealership of that Japanese luxury automaker in the eastern Spanish city of Castellon.

After being presented with a new NX 300 H by the manager of Lexus Castellon, Javier Arranda, and the marketing director of Lexus Spain, Aurelio Garcia, Bautista Agut said he was thankful that the automaker "wants to support tennis and be a part of one small portion of my career."