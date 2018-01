A general view of the O2 Arena shows Britain's Andy Murray (L) returns to Japan's Kei Nishikori during the ATP World Tour Finals mens tennis tournament at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, Nov. 9, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDY RAIN

The men's Association of Tennis Professionals on Tuesday announced the 2019 ATP World Tour calendar that is due to encompass 63 tournaments, including four Grand Slams.

The ATP confirmed on its official website that 31 countries would host the tournaments scheduled to take place in 2019.