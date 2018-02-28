Photo provided on Feb. 28, 2018 showing German tennis player Mischa Zverev in action against American Mackenzie McDonald, during a Mexican Open round of 32 match in Acapulco, Mexico, Feb. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Photo provided on Feb. 28, 2018 showing Austrian tennis player Dominic Thiem in action against British Cameron Norrie, during their second round match of the Mexico Tennis Open in Acapulco, Mexico, Feb. 27, 2018.. EFE/José Méndez

Denis Shapovalov of Canada celebrates a point against Kei Nishikori of Japan during their second round match of the Mexico Tennis Open in Acapulco, Mexico, Feb. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

A trio of men's players who could be competing for major titles in the coming years will be featured Wednesday night at the Mexican Open, a hard-court tennis event in this Pacific resort city.

Second-seeded Alexander Zverev, a 20-year-old rising star who kicked off his debut appearance at the Mexican Open with a 6-3, 7-5 victory Tuesday night over American Mackenzie McDonald, will square off in the round of 16 against Germany's Peter Gojowczyk, runner-up in a tournament last week in Delray Beach, Florida.