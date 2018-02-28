A trio of men's players who could be competing for major titles in the coming years will be featured Wednesday night at the Mexican Open, a hard-court tennis event in this Pacific resort city.
Second-seeded Alexander Zverev, a 20-year-old rising star who kicked off his debut appearance at the Mexican Open with a 6-3, 7-5 victory Tuesday night over American Mackenzie McDonald, will square off in the round of 16 against Germany's Peter Gojowczyk, runner-up in a tournament last week in Delray Beach, Florida.