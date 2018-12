Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Burnley at Emirates Stadium, London , Britain, Dec. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates with teammates afters scoring against Burnley during the English Premier League soccer match at Emirates Stadium, London , Britain, Dec. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring against Burnley during the English Premier League soccer match at Emirates Stadium, London , Britain, Dec. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice on Saturday to help his side earn a 3-1 home victory over Burnley in the match-day 18 of the Premier League.

Burnley was about to open the scoring in the second minute of the match with a counterattack but midfielder Ashley Westwood failed to find the back of the net, while Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart saved a shot from Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles just one minute later.