Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (L) celebrates with team mates after scoring a penalty during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal FC and Stoke City at the Emirates stadium in north London, England, Apr. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEAN DEMPSEY

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette scores a penalty during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal FC and Stoke City at the Emirates stadium in north London, England, Apr. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEAN DEMPSEY

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (C) in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal FC and Stoke City at the Emirates stadium in north London, England, Apr. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEAN DEMPSEY

A brace from Gabonese forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Sunday helped Arsenal earn a 3-0 win over Stoke City, keeping the Gunners in the fight for a berth in the Europa League next season.

Stoke City, second-to-last in the Premier League table, held Arsenal to a scoreless deadlock, in part thanks to the Gunners' modest performance until the final stages.