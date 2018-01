Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang walks in for the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and SC Freiburg in Dortmund, Germany, on Jan. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL EMBARGO CONDITIONS

Arsenal's latest acquisition, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, said Wednesday that retired Gunners legend Thierry Henry set the example for how a striker should play.

The 28-year-old Gabonese international joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund on a long-term contract for 63.75 million euros ($80 million), the most expensive deal in the history of the English team.