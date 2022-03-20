Barcelona players celebrat their 4-0 road win over their bitter rivals Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on March 20, 2022. EFE/Ballesteros.

Xavi Hernandez's Barcelona decisively confirmed its dominance in Sunday's Classic against Real Madrid, pummeling their rivals before some 60,000 fans on the capital squad's home turf at Santiago Bernabeu 4-0.

Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti's men lacked intensity throughout the match, suffering without Karim Benzema, but - despite the loss - they are still handily atop the La Liga table with 66 points, followed by Sevilla with 57 after drawing with Real Sociedad earlier on Sunday, and now with the Catalan squad nipping at the Andalusians' heels in third, tied at 54 with Atletico de Madrid.