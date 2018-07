Aucas's Juan Villacres (R) fights for the ball with Real Garcilazo's Edwin Retamozo (L) during the Copa Sudamericana match played on Aug. 17, 2016, in Arequipa, Peru. EPA-EFE FILE/FREDY SALCEDO

Aucas edged Independiente del Valle 1-0, closing out the second round of play in the Ecuadorian soccer league.

Independiente del Valle, managed by Spaniard Ismael Rescalvo, was unable to get going on offense in Monday's match and has now lost two straight.