The gold medal won by striker Juan Peregrino Anselmo in the 1928 Olympic Games, a Uruguay national team shirt from the beginning of the 20th century, and the goal nets from Centenario Stadium in Montevideo are some of the gems that will go to the highest bidders this week at an auction in Uruguay.

More than 90 years after Anselmo hung the gold medal around his neck, the family decided it was time to take it out of the box where they kept it and auction it off.