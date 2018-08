Steinbach's Nico Herzig (3-L) celebrates with teammates scoring the 1-1 goal during the German DFB Cup first round soccer match between TSV Steinbach Haiger and FC Augsburg in Haiger, Germany, Aug. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

Augsburg's Andre Hahn (L) celebrates with teammate Augsburg's Michael Gregoritsch scoring during the German DFB Cup first round soccer match between TSV Steinbach Haiger and FC Augsburg in Haiger, Germany, Aug. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

Augsburg's Andre Hahn (C) celebrates scoring during the German DFB Cup first round soccer match between TSV Steinbach Haiger and FC Augsburg in Haiger, Germany, Aug. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

FC Augsburg booked a place in the German Cup second round with a 2-1 away win over fourth-tier TSV Steinbach Haiger on Sunday at the Stadion am Haarwasen.

German forward Marco Richter gave Augsburg the lead in the 14th minute, off an assist from Dutch defender Jeffrey Gouweleeuw.