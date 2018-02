US driver Austin Dillon of DOW Chevrolet celebrates victory after the Daytona 500 in Daytona Beach, United States, Feb. 18, 2018. EFE/Gerardo Mora

US driver Austin Dillon of DOW Chevrolet wins the Daytona 500 in Daytona Beach, United States on Feb. 18, 2018. EFE/Gerardo Mora

American car racer Austin Dillon from Richard Childress Racing Sunday won the 60th Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway, the first race of the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Although Dillon, a 27-year-old racer who debuted in 2014, did not take the lead in the first 206 laps, he later managed to avoid a multi-car crash two laps before the finish and crossed the finish line first in the so-called the Great American Race.