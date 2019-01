Peter Hanscomb of Australia plays a shot during the first One Day International match between Australia and India India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO USE IN BOOKS, NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Jason Behrendorff of Australia (L) celebrates after taking the wicket of M.S. Dhoni of India during the first One Day International match between Australia and India India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/STEVE CHRISTO EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO USE IN BOOKS, NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Jason Behrendorff of Australia (2-L) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of M.S. Dhoni of India during the first One Day International match between Australia and India India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO USE IN BOOKS, NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Rohit Sharma of India hits the ball for six during the first One Day International match between Australia and India India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO USE IN BOOKS, NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Jhye Richardson of Australia bowls during the first One Day International match between Australia and India India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO USE IN BOOKS, NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia bounced back from their first ever test-series loss at home against India on Saturday by winning the first One-Day International match against the visitors by 34 runs.

A brilliant century by Rohit Sharma went in vain as India failed to chase 289 after a top-order collapse against young pacer Jhye Richardson and debutant Jason Behrendorff.